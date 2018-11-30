Knicks' Courtney Lee: Probable vs. Bucks

Lee (neck) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Bucks, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Lee has yet to play this season due to a neck injury, but after being cleared for full practice this week, it looks like the veteran guard is ready to make his debut. For now, the expectation should be that Lee will be eased back into action after the lengthy absence, but he could ultimately start to cut into rookie Allonzo Trier's minutes in the backcourt once he's up to speed.