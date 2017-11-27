Knicks' Enes Kanter: Out Monday vs. Rockets

Kanter (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Kanter has missed the last two games with back spasms and despite saying he was going to play through the pain Monday, the Knicks' medical staff likely advised him against it. He'll miss a third straight game and should be considered questionable heading into Wednesday's matchup against the Heat. Kyle O'Quinn should pick up yet another start after going off for 20 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks across 26 minutes Saturday against the Rockets.