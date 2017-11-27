Knicks' Enes Kanter: Out Monday vs. Rockets
Kanter (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Kanter has missed the last two games with back spasms and despite saying he was going to play through the pain Monday, the Knicks' medical staff likely advised him against it. He'll miss a third straight game and should be considered questionable heading into Wednesday's matchup against the Heat. Kyle O'Quinn should pick up yet another start after going off for 20 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks across 26 minutes Saturday against the Rockets.
More News
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Listed as questionable•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Says he'll play through pain Monday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Sitting out again Saturday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Questionable Saturday•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Out with back spasms•
-
Knicks' Enes Kanter: Posts season highs in scoring, dimes•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.