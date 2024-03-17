Hartenstein closed with seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Saturday's 98-91 win over the Kings.

Hartenstein got back on track in the win, grabbing 14 boards, to go with five combined steals and blocks. He continues to work his way back from an Achilles injury, something that has limited his workload over the past few weeks. While this was certainly a step in the right direction, managers would love to see at least one more game before declaring him back to his best.