Hartenstein registered seven points (2-3 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and three steals across 39 minutes during Monday's 112-106 win over the Timberwolves.

The six combined blocks and steals were a season high for Hartenstein, and it's the third straight game in which the center has nabbed at least three steals. Since moving into the starting lineup, he's averaging 6.4 points, 8.7 boards, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks, and the Knicks seem comfortable letting Hartenstein focus on the defensive end of the court while Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle carry the load on offense.