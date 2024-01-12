Hartenstein closed Thursday's 128-124 loss to Dallas with eight points (2-3 FG, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

Hartenstein has been a monster on the boards of late, tallying at least 14 rebounds in four of his past five contests. Though he's averaging a modest 9.6 points during that span, the big man has offered strong defensive numbers with 2.0 steals and 2.0 swats and has also shot a hearty 70.4 percent from the field. The Knicks initially struggled to find a starting center after Mitchell Robinson (ankle) was injured in early December, but Hartenstein appears to have a stranglehold on that role with his standout recent play.