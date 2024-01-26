Hartenstein (Achilles) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat.
Hartenstein has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles injury. He was initially listed as doubtful ahead of his first absence and questionable ahead of his second, so it appears he's making at least some progress. However, if Hartenstein is ruled out, Jericho Sims would likely draw another start while Precious Achiuwa could see an expanded role off the bench.
More News
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Won't play Thursday•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Officially ruled out•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Questionable with Achilles issue•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Tweaks left ankle•