Hartenstein recorded 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 128-92 win over the 76ers.

Hartenstein has strung together solid performances in back-to-back games. Friday's win was particularly promising as he managed to hold his own against reigning MVP Joel Embiid. Hartenstein is getting heavy minutes since entering the starting lineup Dec. 20 and is averaging 6.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 blocks over 33.3 minutes per game since then.