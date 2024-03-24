Hartenstein ended with 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and four steals over 26 minutes during Saturday's 105-93 win over Brooklyn.

The 25-year-old center has had trouble making an impact since the All-Star break as he played through a nagging Achilles injury, but Hartenstein may finally be 100 percent healthy again. He's scored in double digits in three straight games, and over the last five he has averaged 13.2 points, 10.0 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.6 steals, numbers much closer to his production prior to getting hurt in early February.