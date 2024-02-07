Hartenstein closed Tuesday's 123-113 victory over Memphis with 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 35 minutes.

The five combined blocks and steals were Hartenstein's highest total since Jan. 13, when he produced four blocks and two steals against the Grizzlies. The 25-year-old center has also stepped up his offensive contributions while Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow) have been unavailable, and over the last five games Hartenstein is averaging 11.8 points, 11.6 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks while shooting 64.1 percent from the floor.