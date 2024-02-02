Hartenstein racked up 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 FT), 19 rebounds, six assists and one block across 35 minutes during Thursday's 109-105 victory over Indiana.

Hartenstein has been an excellent replacement for Mitchell Robinson (ankle) this season. He has recorded back-to-back double-doubles for the first time in the current campaign and is averaging 8.1 points with 12.0 boards per contest over his last 10 appearances.