Hartenstein (Achilles) isn't expected to play Saturday against Miami, Stefan Bondy of the New York Posts reports.
Hartenstein remains listed as questionable on the team's injury report, but he doesn't appear to be trending in the right direction. Assuming Hartenstein is ultimately ruled out, expect Jericho Sims to make another start at center.
