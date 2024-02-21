Hartenstein (Achilles) is listed as probable on the injury report for Thursday's game versus the 76ers.
Hartenstein is expected to return to action Thursday after missing the Knicks' final three games before the All-Star break due to a left Achilles injury. The 25-year-old big man has logged back-to-back practices and should reclaim his starting spot from Jericho Sims.
