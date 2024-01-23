Hartenstein (Achilles) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Nets, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Hartenstein will miss Tuesday's contest after being downgraded from questionable to out with a left Achilles injury he suffered against Toronto. Jericho Sims and Precious Achiuwa will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Hartenstein's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Denver.
More News
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Questionable with Achilles issue•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Tweaks left ankle•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Owns glass as top rebounder•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Pulls down 20 rebounds Saturday•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Corrals 15 rebounds Thursday•