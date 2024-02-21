Hartenstein (Achilles) practiced Wednesday and is on track to play Thursday in Philadelphia, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Hartenstein missed the final three games before the All-Star break, but after logging back-to-back practices, he's expected to suit up when New York resumes action Thursday. The big man has been stellar since moving into the starting lineup, averaging 8.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game over his last 24 appearances (all starts). There are rumblings of Mitchell Robinson (ankle) returning at some point in the regular season, but he hasn't even resumed running yet, so Hartenstein should remain in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future.