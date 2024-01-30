Hartenstein will be capped at 25 minutes of action during Tuesday's game against Utah, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Hartenstein has logged 16 minutes in back-to-back contests since returning from Achilles soreness. Both games were lopsided affairs in favor of the Knicks, allowing the 25-year-old to not push himself. He could operate in a similar capacity Tuesday, although he appears to be ramping up.