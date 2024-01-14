Hartenstein posted 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-4 FT), 20 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals over 42 minutes during Saturday's 106-94 win over the Grizzlies.

If there was any doubt regarding how the Knicks were going to replace Mitchell Robinson (ankle), Hartenstein has erased them all, as he's proven to be a reliable presence on offense while also looking efficient as a rim finisher and passer. Hartenstein has grabbed double-digit rebounds in five of his last six starts, and he's averaging 10.0 points with 15.7 rebounds per contest in that span.