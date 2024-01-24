Hartenstein (Achilles) is questionable for Thursday's game against Denver.
Hartenstein wasn't able to play Tuesday, which resulted in Jericho Sims getting the start, with Precious Achiuwa serving as his primary backup. It'll be more of the same if Hartenstein is out again Thursday, but we'll have a better idea of his availability based on his activity level at shootaround.
