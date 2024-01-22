The Knicks list Hartenstein as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets with left Achilles tendinopathy.

New York labeled the injury that forced Hartenstein out early in Saturday's 126-100 win over the Raptors as a sore left ankle, but his injury has since been classified differently. Head coach Tom Thibodeau suggested that Hartenstein remains sore two days after exiting Saturday's game, and the center was held out of Monday's practice as a result. Though he's officially listed as questionable, Hartenstein appears more likely than not to sit out Tuesday. If that's the case, the Knicks will likely turn to Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims to absorb most of the minutes at center, though power forward Julius Randle could also serve as a small-ball option at the position.