Hartenstein (Achilles) will not play Tuesday versus the Pelicans, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Hartenstein joins a laundry list of injuries for the Knicks, with Jalen Brunson (neck) also inactive Tuesday. Precious Achiuwa will log heavy minutes, while Jericho Sims should factor considerably into the center rotation as well. Bojan Bogdanovic has exceeded 24 minutes of action just once across five contests with the Knicks thus far, but he is a candidate to surpass his recent usage Tuesday.