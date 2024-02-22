Hartenstein (Achilles) said he'll play in Thursday's game against the 76ers, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reports. He's in the starting lineup.

Hartenstein was unavailable for the Knicks' final three games before the All-Star break, but he was listed as probable ahead of Thursday's matchup. He's officially been cleared to suit up, but coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game that Hartenstein will have playing time "guidelines," per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com. Thibodeau didn't specify that Hartenstein's playing time would be significantly scaled back, but the big man will play in shorter stints as he attempts to ramp up to 100 percent ahead of the playoffs.