Hartenstein is in the starting lineup to face the Warriors on Thursday.
Hartenstein was not listed in the injury report prior to this game, so his return to the starting lineup is not entirely surprising, as he is firmly entrenched as the starting center when available. This move means Jericho Sims will head back to a bench role. Hartenstein is averaging 8.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in February.
