Hartenstein (Achilles) could play Saturday against the Heat if he gets through pregame warmups, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Initial reports indicated that Hartenstein was unlikely to take the court Saturday, but coach Tom Thibodeau stated in his pregame presser that the big man should be cleared to play if he feels good in the team's warmups. He'll be considered a true game-time call until another update emerges.
