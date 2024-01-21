Hartenstein is dealing with left ankle soreness and will not return to Saturday's game against the Raptors. He finished with one point, four rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes.

This is a tough blow for New York as they are lacking frontcourt depth. If Hartenstein isn't able to play in Tuesday's game against the Nets, the Knicks will likely turn to Precious Achiuwa to soak up some minutes. There's also a possibility for some small-ball lineups in that scenario.