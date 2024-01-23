Hartenstein (Achilles) remains listed as questionable but is considered unlikely to play Tuesday against Brooklyn, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Hartenstein appears on track to miss his first game of the season after exiting Saturday's 126-100 win over the Raptors with an injury that the Knicks are labeling as left Achilles tendinopathy. Assuming Hartenstein is ruled out ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET opening tip, Jericho Sims is expected to slot in as the starting center, though Precious Achiuwa had been running as Hartenstein's primary backup of late and could end up seeing the larger share of minutes. After Hartenstein's early departure Saturday, Achiuwa stepped in to post 18 points, 11 rebounds and one block in 25 minutes.