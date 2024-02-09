Watch Now:

Hartenstein (Achilles) is out for Saturday's game versus the Pacers.

Hartenstein will miss Saturday's contest due to an Achilles injury he suffered against Dallas. With Julius Randle (shoulder) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) out, Taj Gibson and Precious Achiuwa could be in store for increased playing time. Hartenstein's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Houston.

