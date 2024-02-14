Hartenstein (Achilles) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Orlando, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Hartenstein continues to deal with left Achilles tendinopathy and will be unavailable for a third consecutive game. He'll have time to rest during the All-Star break, while Taj Gibson, Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims could handle increased roles Wednesday.
More News
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Questionable against Orlando•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Ruled out Monday•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Questionable for Monday•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Won't play Saturday•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Tweaks Achilles in Thursday's game•
-
Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein: Makes mark on defense Tuesday•