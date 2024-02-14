Watch Now:

Hartenstein (Achilles) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Orlando, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Hartenstein continues to deal with left Achilles tendinopathy and will be unavailable for a third consecutive game. He'll have time to rest during the All-Star break, while Taj Gibson, Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims could handle increased roles Wednesday.

