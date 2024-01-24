Sims registered six points (3-4 FG), four rebounds, two assists and four blocks in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 108-103 victory over Brooklyn.

With Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles) sidelined, Sims made his first start since Dec. 18 and responded by setting a new career high in rejections while playing a season-high 27 minutes. The 2021 second-round pick has had trouble even cracking the Knicks' frontcourt rotation since Precious Achiuwa came over from Toronto in the OG Anunoby trade, but if Sims can start providing a consistent presence on defense, his workload should begin to increase again.