Sims is expected to start Tuesday's contest against the Nets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles) is listed as questionable but trending in the wrong direction, and if he's ruled out, Sims would move into the starting lineup. Sims made five straight starts from Dec. 11-18 after Mitchell Robinson (ankle) suffered a long-term injury, but the former saw over 20 minutes of playing time just once during that stretch. Precious Achiuwa would also likely see increased minutes off the bench if Hartenstein is ruled out.