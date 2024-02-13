Sims (illness) started at center and tallied four points (2-3 FG) and seven rebounds across 29 minutes in Monday's 105-103 loss to the Rockets.

The 29 minutes were a season high for Sims, who took on a big workload in his return from a three-game absence while usual starting center Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles) missed a second straight game and while Precious Achiuwa logged most of his minutes at power forward in place of the injured Julius Randle (shoulder). Sims could draw another start Wednesday in Orlando if Hartenstein remains out, though Sims will likely see his minutes drop back into the teens -- if he doesn't fall out of the rotation entirely -- following the All-Star break, when Hartenstein should be ready to play with little or no restrictions.