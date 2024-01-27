Sims isn't in the starting five for Saturday's game versus the Heat.
Isaiah Hartenstein will replace Sims in the starting lineup Saturday. Sims is averaging o.4 points in 3.0 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench.
More News
-
Knicks' Jericho Sims: Career-high four blocks Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Jericho Sims: Officially starting against Nets•
-
Knicks' Jericho Sims: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Jericho Sims: Sees action in garbage time•
-
Knicks' Jericho Sims: Available for Saturday•
-
Knicks' Jericho Sims: Out at least one week•