Sims won't play in Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies due to an illness.
Sims is a late scratch, joining Julius Randle (shoulder), OG Anunoby (elbow) and Quentin Grimes (knee) on the sidelines. New York's depth will be tested once again, but Memphis also remains shorthanded.
More News
-
Knicks' Jericho Sims: Moves back to bench•
-
Knicks' Jericho Sims: Career-high four blocks Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Jericho Sims: Officially starting against Nets•
-
Knicks' Jericho Sims: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Jericho Sims: Sees action in garbage time•
-
Knicks' Jericho Sims: Available for Saturday•