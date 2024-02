Sims (illness) won't play in Saturday's game against the Pacers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Sims isn't a major part of the rotation, but his absence for the third game in a row looms large with Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles) joining Julius Randle (shoulder) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) on the sideline. Taj Gibson and Precious Achiuwa will likely absorb nearly all the minutes at center Saturday.