Sims supplied four points (2-2 FG), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 118-85 win over the Pelicans.

This was the fifth game of Sims' career with at least 13 rebounds, and he finished one board shy of his career high. He took advantage of some garbage time in this blowout win, eclipsing 20 minutes for just the second time this campaign.