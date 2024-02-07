Sims (illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Mavericks.
Sims is in danger of missing his second straight contest due to a non-COVID illness. If Sims is ruled out, Taj Gibson will likely continue to receive increased playing time behind Isaiah Hartenstein.
