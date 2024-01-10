Sims played the final 7:24 of Tuesday's 112-84 win over the Trail Blazers, finishing with one rebound, one steal and one turnover.

Sims was sidelined for about a week and a half in December due to a right ankle sprain, but he's been active for each of the team's last six games. After a brief run as the Knicks' starting center prior to suffering the ankle injury, Sims now finds himself out of the rotation entirely, as Isaiah Hartenstein has graduated to the top unit, while the newly acquired Precious Achiuwa has been serving as Hartenstein's primary backup. Sims has appeared in each of the last four games, though all of those contests have been blowouts in which he didn't leave the bench until the outcome was already decided.