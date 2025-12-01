Clarkson finished with 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-10 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block over 21 minutes during Sunday's 116-94 victory over the Raptors.

Clarkson continues to be a solid piece among New York's rotation, averaging 12.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks across 23.8 minutes off the bench. While his efficiency from beyond the arc could improve (23.7 percent in the aforementioned span), his production has made up for it, making him an intriguing fantasy option in deeper leagues.