Hart closed with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 27 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 103-90 victory over the Nets.

Hart made his presence felt despite another quiet scoring performance, leading New York in assists while tying for the team lead in steals. He also posted a game-best plus-22 rating as the Knicks pulled away in the fourth quarter. Hart's ability to contribute rebounds, assists and defensive stats helps maintain his fantasy value even when his scoring opportunities are limited.