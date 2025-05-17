Hart totaled 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and 11 assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 119-81 victory over the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Hart was the only Knicks starter who didn't reach the 20-point mark, but that didn't matter much for the outcome of the win as New York cruised to a comfortable victory. Fantasy managers won't be mad at Hart's stat line either. According to NBA.com, he became the third player in franchise history to record a triple-double in the playoffs since the 1971-72 season, joining Walt Frazier and Dan McGuire in that list. Hart's versatility makes him an elite fantasy contributor even if he plays a secondary role in the offensive scheme.