Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in Game 2 win

Towns produced 21 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 34 minutes during Friday's 105-104 Game 2 win of the NBA Finals over the Spurs.

Towns did an excellent job picking his spots offensively, scoring efficiently while consistently delivering clutch baskets for the Knicks. He finished as a plus-11 in the one-point victory, helping New York take a commanding 2-0 series lead as the matchup shifts back to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 on Monday.