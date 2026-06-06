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Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in Game 2 win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Towns produced 21 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 34 minutes during Friday's 105-104 Game 2 win of the NBA Finals over the Spurs.

Towns did an excellent job picking his spots offensively, scoring efficiently while consistently delivering clutch baskets for the Knicks. He finished as a plus-11 in the one-point victory, helping New York take a commanding 2-0 series lead as the matchup shifts back to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 on Monday.

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