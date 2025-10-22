Towns (quadriceps) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Towns was previously listed as questionable, so this is a huge blow for the Knicks. Presumably, Towns is day-to-day, but it looks as though the Knicks will exercise caution. The team is already shorthanded, as Josh Hart (back) and Mitchell Robinson (load management) have already been ruled out. Guerschon Yabusele could be poised for a sizable workload as a result of this news.