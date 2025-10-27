Towns (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Towns has been a mainstay on the injury report due to a right quadriceps strain, though he has yet to miss a game. If the star big man joins Mitchell Robinson (ankle) on the sideline against Milwaukee, Josh Hart, Ariel Hukporti and Trey Jemison are candidates for increased minutes -- especially if Guerschon Yabusele (knee) is downgraded from questionable to out.