Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Playing through Grade 2 quad strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns generated 19 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes of Wednesday's 119-111 win over the Cavaliers.
Towns went from questionable to doubtful, back to questionable, and eventually available for Wednesday's game. The 30-year-old big man said postgame that he's dealing with a Grade 2 quadriceps strain, but it looks like he plans to continue to play through the injury. Towns saw a full allotment of minutes against Cleveland and delivered a double-double. Towns finished with the third most points on the team and the second most rebounds.
More News
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Will play vs. Cleveland•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable for season opener•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out for preseason finale•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Dealing with quad issue•