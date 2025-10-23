Towns generated 19 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes of Wednesday's 119-111 win over the Cavaliers.

Towns went from questionable to doubtful, back to questionable, and eventually available for Wednesday's game. The 30-year-old big man said postgame that he's dealing with a Grade 2 quadriceps strain, but it looks like he plans to continue to play through the injury. Towns saw a full allotment of minutes against Cleveland and delivered a double-double. Towns finished with the third most points on the team and the second most rebounds.