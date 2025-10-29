Towns contributed eight points (2-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 121-111 loss to the Bucks.

Towns was clearly bothered by his ongoing quad issue, continuing what has been a somewhat disappointing start to the season. While his numbers have been adequate, he certainly looks to be functioning at less than 100 percent. He has been a regular fixture on the injury report, and while there is no indication he is going to miss time, managers might want to keep an eye on things, just in case his injury manifests into missed games at some point.