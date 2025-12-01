Towns finished Sunday's 116-94 win over the Raptors with 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes.

It was a balanced scoring attack for the Knicks on Sunday with six players scoring 13 points or more. Towns led the charge in the scoring department despite hitting just one three-pointer and he finished third on the team in rebounds behind Mitchell Robinson (15) and Josh Hart (12). Since Nov. 2, Towns has averaged 23.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 threes and 0.9 steals over 33.4 minutes per game.