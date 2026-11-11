Shamet finished with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 117-85 win over the Bucks.

Shamet delivered efficient scoring while maintaining a meaningful role in New York's rotation, as he's started in the last three games due to the absence of Josh Hart (knee). His two three-pointers provided some fantasy value, but the lack of defensive stats restricted his overall impact. Shamet remains a situational option in deeper leagues, with his fantasy appeal primarily tied to perimeter shooting and consistent playing time. As long as he remains a starter, though, he's a player to watch on the waiver wire, even in standard formats. He's averaging 8.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists since being promoted to a starting role.