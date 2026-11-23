Shamet logged 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 113-106 victory over the Pacers.

Shamet made another start with OG Anunoby (calf) sidelined, supplying three triples and 17 points in an expanded role. His 15 field-goal attempts stood out, and the veteran is not afraid to let it fly when he has the chance. Shamet has earned head coach Mike Brown's trust to see expanded minutes when needed, and he's approaching the point where he's a viable waiver-wire pickup across all formats given his expanded role. Since the beginning of November, Shamet is averaging 13.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.7 three-pointers made across 11 appearances (five starts). The increased minutes make him a useful short-term source of points and three-pointers, as he's scored in double digits in his last five games as well.