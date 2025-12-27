Shamet (shoulder) has progressed to on-court basketball activities but has not been cleared for contact yet, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Shamet suffered a right shoulder sprain in a loss to Orlando on Nov. 22 and was recently re-evaluated. While it's a promising sign that the 28-year-old swingman has been cleared to return to basketball activities, he can still be considered week-to-week until the Knicks provide another update on his progress.