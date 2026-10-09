Shamet posted 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds across 16 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 111-109 preseason loss to the Wizards.

Shamet was one of New York's most efficient offensive contributors, knocking down a team-high three three-pointers while matching Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart for the team lead in scoring. The veteran sharpshooter also grabbed four defensive rebounds and finished with a plus-four rating, continuing to make a strong case for a steady role in the Knicks' backcourt rotation ahead of the regular season. He's competing with Miles McBride and Jose Alvarado for steady minutes in the backcourt behind the starting duo of Brunson and Mikal Bridges.