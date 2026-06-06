Knicks' Landry Shamet: Strong perimeter production

Shamet recorded 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 105-104 win over the Spurs in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Shamet landed at least three triples for the sixth time in the past seven games, continuing to provide the Knicks with a viable scoring option off the bench. He has now also played at least 28 minutes in three of the past four games, scoring at least 13 points in all four appearances. Now leading the series 2-0, New York will have the opportunity to wrap up the NBA Finals with back-to-back wins on its home court.