Bridges logged 19 points (8-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt), five rebounds and three steals over 38 minutes during Monday's 100-94 loss to the Pistons in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Bridges stepped up on both ends of the court in Monday's battle, leading the Knicks with a trio of steals and finishing second on the team in scoring and threes made in a balanced Game 2 performance. Bridges reached double figures in scoring after failing to do so in Game 1, now entering Game 3 averaging 13.5 points and 3.5 rebounds.